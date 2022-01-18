Brazil sees coffee crop growing 16.8% in 2022 to 55.7 mln bags

By Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Tuesday projected that farmers in the world's largest coffee producer and exporter will harvest 55.74 million bags in 2022, 16.8% more than in the previous year, but an amount that is smaller than most in the market expect.

Brazil's food supply agency Conab estimated the production of arabica coffee at 38.78 million bags, 23% more than in 2021, as the country enters the "on-year" in arabica's biennial production cycle.

Output of robusta coffee was seen 4% larger at 16.9 million bags.

Total production will still be far from the record in 2020, the previous "on-year" crop, which Conab put at 63 million bags.

Brazil's coffee production is key to balance the global supply. A smaller-than-average crop could cause a deficit.

Despite the overall increase for 2022, Conab's number is smaller than most independent estimates.

Rabobank expects a total crop of 63.5 million bags, while HedgePoint Global Markets sees it at 65.8 million bags.

"Conab is on the low end of serious estimates out there, not unusual for Conab, but it does confirm the general pessimism about the 22 on-cycle crop, which prior to the frost had been thought might be a new record," said Ryan Delany, chief analyst at Coffee Trading Academy, LLC.

The worst drought in 90 years and severe frosts hit Brazilian coffee fields last year.

"I have no problem with the delta (% increase), but their number for the last crop is too low," said a London-based analyst, adding that Conab's estimate looks particularly small for the robusta share, which most people in the market see above 20 million bags.

Rabobank sees Brazil's robusta production at 21.5 million bags, and HedgePoint sees it at 22.5 million bags, a record.

Robusta output has been rising in Brazil with more planting in new frontiers such as Bahia.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

