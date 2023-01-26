US Markets

Brazil sees 2023 public debt as high as 6.8 trillion reais, from 6 trillion reais in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

January 26, 2023 — 12:34 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's outstanding public debt is expected to increase this year to a range between 6.4 trillion reais and 6.8 trillion reais, from last year's 5.951 trillion reais ($1.2 trillion), the Treasury said on Thursday.

In its Annual Financing Plan, the Treasury said it expects the average maturity of Brazil's debt profile this year to reach between 3.8 and 4.2 years from 3.9 years in 2022, and for the share of debt maturing over the next 12 months to be between 19% and 23%, compared to 22.1% last year.

($1 = 5.0873 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.