Brazil sees 2023 public debt as high as 6.8 trillion reais, from 6 trillion reais in 2022

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's outstanding public debt is expected to increase this year to a range between 6.4 trillion reais and 6.8 trillion reais, from last year's 5.951 trillion reais ($1.2 trillion), the Treasury said on Thursday.

In its Annual Financing Plan, the Treasury said it expects the average maturity of Brazil's debt profile this year to reach between 3.8 and 4.2 years from 3.9 years in 2022, and for the share of debt maturing over the next 12 months to be between 19% and 23%, compared to 22.1% last year.

($1 = 5.0873 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

