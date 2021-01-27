Brazil sees 2021 public debt as high as 5.9 trillion reais, debt profile shortening

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's public debt load is expected to soar toward 6 trillion reais ($1.11 trillion) this year, the country's Treasury said on Wednesday, after record government borrowing last year to combat the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it above the 5 trillion mark for the first time.

Setting out its 2021 debt forecasts and financing plans, Brazil's Treasury said it aims to sell more fixed rate and less floating rate debt, as official borrowing costs could rise, and that it expects Brazil's debt profile to continue shortening.

"The biggest challenge for 2021 is to match short-term financing needs with the medium- and long-term aims of the federal public debt," Treasury said in its 2021 financing plan.

"Thus (Treasury) aims to refinance its own debt and fund the primary deficit, prioritizing measures that seek to maintain a prudent liquidity cushion, mitigate refinancing risks, and ensure the smooth functioning of the government debt market," it said.

Brazil's outstanding public debt is expected to rise this year to between 5.6 trillion reais and 5.9 trillion reais, marking an increase of up to 17.8% on last year's 5.01 trillion reais ($928 billion), according to Treasury forecasts.

Last year's figure was higher then the upper limit of a revised 4.6-4.9 trillion reais range announced last August.

The average maturity of Brazil's debt profile this year is expected to shorten to between 3.2 and 3.6 years from 3.6 years in 2020, and for the share of debt maturing over the next 12 months to be between 24% and 29%, compared to 27.6% last year.

Treasury said uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and economy is clouding the short-term outlook for investors, meaning the Treasury will take a "temporary" pause in its longer term push to lengthen the debt profile.

Brazil has 1.4 trillion reais of debt maturing this year, half of it between January and April.

With the central bank widely expected to raise interest rates this year for the first time since 2015, Treasury forecasts fixed-rate debt to account for between 38% and 42% of the total stock, and a decline in securities linked to the central bank's Selic rate to 28%-32% from 34.8%.

