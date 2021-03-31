Brazil seeks company to market oil from massive Tupi field

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Pre-Salt Petroleum, a government agency tasked with selling oil handed over to the Brazilian state, has released a tender seeking a firm to market the crude it receives from the nation's offshore Tupi field, it said on Wednesday.

In Brazil, oil and gas firms operating in the so-called "pre-salt polygon" are typically required to hand over a portion of their production to Pre-Salt Petroleum, as a condition of their exploration and production concessions. The pre-salt polygon is a large area off the coast of southeastern Brazilian where billions of barrels of oil are trapped beneath a layer of salt under the ocean floor.

Operated by state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, Tupi produced 920,000 barrels per day of crude in January, according to data from Brazil's oil regulator, though only a small portion of that goes to Pre-Salt Petroleum, commonly known by its Portuguese initials PPSA. Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L and Petrogal, controlled by Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS, hold minority stakes.

Eligible bidders will participate in an auction scheduled for April 28. The winner will be responsible for marketing 4 million barrels of oil, worth an estimated $218 million, PPSA said in a statement.

Bids must be led by companies that produce and export oil in Brazil, but companies without a local presence can bid as non-leading members of consortia.

Tupi crude is popular with China's independent refineries, often referred to as teapots.

