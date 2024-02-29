News & Insights

Brazil seeking joint G20 statement on international taxation by July

February 29, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's G20 presidency aims to craft a statement on international taxation by the group's July meeting, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, reiterating a call for solutions to ensure increased tax contributions by the super-rich.

Speaking at the opening of the G20 finance track meeting on taxation in Sao Paulo, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that Brazil expects the statement to be "balanced yet ambitious."

Diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week and not physically present at the group's meetings until Wednesday, Haddad attended the venue for the meetings on Thursday after testing negative.

In a virtual address on Wednesday, he had already announced that Brazil would propose debates on a global minimum wealth tax, potentially adding another dimension to international tax cooperation.

Guided by a commitment to combat inequality during its G20 presidency, Brazil aims to focus on areas of consensus and set aside geopolitical differences to advance the finalization of the group's communique, which remained subject to intense negotiations as of late on Wednesday.

