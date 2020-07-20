US Markets

Brazil securities regulator probes Via Varejo over bullish tweets

Contributors
Alberto Alerigi Reuters
Paula Laier Reuters
Published

Brazil's securities regulator CVM said on Monday it had opened a preliminary investigation into Via Varejo SA after a series of posts were sent from the retailer's Twitter account purporting to show strong May and June sales data.

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's securities regulator CVM said on Monday it had opened a preliminary investigation into Via Varejo SA VVAR3.SAafter a series of posts were sent from the retailer's Twitter account purporting to show strong May and June sales data.

Via Varejo said in one of the Twitter postings that game and camera sales had skyrocketed 2,500% in May and June from a year earlier. Another tweet claimed its TV sales had soared 1,900% amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the tweets were later deleted from Via Varejo's account.

The postings helped trigger a 7.35% rally in Via Varejo shares on Monday as the once troubled retailer outperformed e-commerce-focused rivals such as Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA and B2W BTOW3.SA.

CVM said in a statement that companies are allowed to release information on social media platforms as long as they also send it to the regulator. CVM added the information published on social media also must be correct.

Via Varejo did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Paula Laier, writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular