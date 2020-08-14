Brazil securities regulator probes Linx after deal with StoneCo

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian securities regulator CVM on Thursday said it was opening an investigation into software company Linx SA LINX3.SA after card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O announced earlier this week its acquisition in a $1.12 billion deal.

CVM said it will probe the deal announcement. Shares in Linx started to rise on Tuesday before the release of a material fact about its acquisition by StoneCo.

The securities regulator is also investigating the deal itself.

CVM's move comes after some shareholders are questioning why some of Linx's board members have negotiated for themselves non-competing and hiring contracts.

In a public statement, asset management firm Fama Investimentos said Linx Chief Executive Alberto Menache has secured a 75 million reais three-year work contract, besides monthly payments of 416,000 reais.

Menache and board members Nercio Fernandes and Alon Dayan will also receive 240 million reais each for non-compete agreements with StoneCo.

Fama said this amount equals 46 reais per Linx share, while remaining shareholders will receive roughly 34 reais per share.

CVM declined to further comment on the probes.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Carolina Mandl, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

