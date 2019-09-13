Brazil says U.S. offer for help on Amazon appears more effective

BRASILIA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araújo said on Friday that the United States' offer to help in the Amazon appears to be a more effective cooperation than former European efforts in that area.

Araújo said in the U.S., where he met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that he delivered an invitation from President Jair Bolsonaro for President Donald Trump to visit Brazil. He expects that visit to happen soon.

