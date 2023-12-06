Brazil says talks on compensations over Vale-BHP dam burst are halted

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's solicitor general's office said on Wednesday that talks with miners Vale VALE3.SA, BHP BHP.AX, and their joint venture Samarco, regarding compensations for a burst tailings dam in 2015 were halted since the firms did not present a new proposal.

There is still no date for the negotiations to resume as the companies, who own the dam that collapsed in Mariana, Minas Gerais State, have refused to submit a new proposal within a pre-established deadline, the office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

