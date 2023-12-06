Brazil says talks on compensation over Vale-BHP dam burst are halted

Adds more details on statement, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday that talks with miners Vale VALE3.SA, BHP BHP.AX and their joint venture Samarco regarding additional compensation for a burst tailings dam in 2015 were halted since the firms did not present a new proposal.

There is still no date for the negotiations to resume as the companies, which own the dam that collapsed in the state of Minas Gerais have refused to submit a new proposal within a pre-established deadline, a group of state and federal government bodies said in a statement.

The dam collapse in the southeastern city of Mariana caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people and severely polluted the Rio Doce, compromising the waterway to its outlet in the Atlantic Ocean.

The companies' latest offer presented had "insufficient amounts for the proper reparation of the Rio Doce," the statement said.

Samarco said it remains open to dialogue and continues to participate in negotiations of the agreement, "in order to move forward with a definitive and consensual solution, based on technical, environmental and social criteria."

The companies, through the Renova Foundation, had allocated 33.38 billion reais ($6.81 billion) in reparations and compensations as of September.

($1 = 4.9032 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.