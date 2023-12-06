News & Insights

US Markets
BHP

Brazil says talks on compensation over Vale-BHP dam burst are halted

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

December 06, 2023 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

Adds more details on statement, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday that talks with miners Vale VALE3.SA, BHP BHP.AX and their joint venture Samarco regarding additional compensation for a burst tailings dam in 2015 were halted since the firms did not present a new proposal.

There is still no date for the negotiations to resume as the companies, which own the dam that collapsed in the state of Minas Gerais have refused to submit a new proposal within a pre-established deadline, a group of state and federal government bodies said in a statement.

The dam collapse in the southeastern city of Mariana caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people and severely polluted the Rio Doce, compromising the waterway to its outlet in the Atlantic Ocean.

The companies' latest offer presented had "insufficient amounts for the proper reparation of the Rio Doce," the statement said.

Samarco said it remains open to dialogue and continues to participate in negotiations of the agreement, "in order to move forward with a definitive and consensual solution, based on technical, environmental and social criteria."

The companies, through the Renova Foundation, had allocated 33.38 billion reais ($6.81 billion) in reparations and compensations as of September.

($1 = 4.9032 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.