Brazil says China, Indonesia cleared several Brazilian meatpackers for exports

BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has lifted bans on three Brazilian meatpackers, including two poultry plants and one beef plant, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said Indonesia cleared 11 Brazilian beef plants to export into the country.

In a written statement, the ministry added China may clear another eight meatpackers to sell products into the Asian country after the lunar new year.

One of the plants that the Chinese had banned in 2022 and has now been cleared is operated by JBS JBSS3.SA and processes beef, the ministry said.

The other two are poultry plants run by privately-held food companies.

Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA and Minerva BEEF3.SA are among the companies now authorized to export beef to Indonesia, the ministry's statement said.

Favaro also told reporters that Egypt is now allowing imports of Brazilian cotton.

Negotiations for the sale of Brazilian cotton into Egypt began in 2006 and were intensified in 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

