Brazil says 38 more plants cleared to sell meat to china

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has said 38 more meat plants have been cleared to sell products to China, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The 38 new licenses include eight export permits for chicken slaughterhouses, 24 for cattle slaughterhouses, one for a beef processing unit and five for chicken, pork and beef warehouses.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

