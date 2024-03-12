News & Insights

Brazil says 38 more plants cleared to sell meat to china

March 12, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has said 38 more meat plants have been cleared to sell products to China, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The 38 new licenses include eight export permits for chicken slaughterhouses, 24 for cattle slaughterhouses, one for a beef processing unit and five for chicken, pork and beef warehouses.

