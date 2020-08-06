Brazil savings account deposits up $5 bln in July, a record for the month

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian savings accounts grew by 27.1 billion reais ($5 billion) in July, central bank figures showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to put a squeeze on spending across the country.

It was a record for any July since comparable figures were first compiled in 1995, the central bank said. It topped June's 20.5 billion reais net increase in deposits, but was down from May's record 37.2 billion reais in savings.

Net deposits in the first seven months of the year stand at 111.6 billion reais, compared with 16.1 billion reais in outflows in the same period last year, central bank figures showed.

($1 = 5.35 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)

