Brazil sanitation firm Sabesp approves capex of $4.27 bln

SAO PAULO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian sanitation company Sabesp SBSP3.SA said its board of directors on Thursday approved capital expenditures of 23.8 billion reais ($4.27 billion) through 2026, according to a securities filing.

Sabesp added its capital expenditure in 2022 is likely to amount to 4.7 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5703 reais)

