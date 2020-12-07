US Markets

Brazil sanitation firm Igua Saneamento files for IPO, for third time

Aluísio Alves Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian sanitation firm Igua Saneamento SA has resumed its plans for an initial public offering, the company said in a securities filing on Monday, marking the third time in less than two years it has filed for a potential IPO with regulators.

Less than two weeks ago, the company abandoned its plans to go public for a second time. Igua Saneamento is one of Brazil's largest private sanitation firms.

