Brazil robusta coffee harvesting pace picking up - Cepea/Esalq

By Roberto Samora and Maytaal Angel

SAO PAULO/LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee harvesting is picking up from a slow pace in the world's second largest producer Brazil, according to the Cepea/Esalq research centre, part of the University of Sao Paulo.

About 10-15% of the crop has been harvested in Espirito Santo, Brazil's main robusta producing state, the centre said in a report this week, providing welcome news to roasters.

In Rondonia, harvesting of the bitter bean traditionally used to make instant coffee is nearly 30% complete, it said.

Renato Garcia Ribeiro, a Cepea coffee researcher, said Brazil's weather has recently become drier, as is usual for the season, helping to speed up field work.

ICE robusta futures LRCc2, a benchmark to value coffee across the globe, hit 12-year peaks for a third day running on Wednesday as farmers in top producer Vietnam have almost no stock left to sell.

Traders scrambling to supply roasters with robusta beans are pinning their hopes on Brazil, though rains in April had resulted in a slow robusta harvest pace.

Weather forecaster Maxar said conditions had been dry in Brazil's coffee areas this week, and were expected to remain so over the next six to 10 days, giving the country plenty of opportunity to harvest.

Arabica coffee harvesting is also gaining pace in top producer state Minas Gerais with dry weather, it added.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Maytaal Angel; additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.