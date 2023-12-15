News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil robusta coffee co-op sees at least 15% loss due to weather

Credit: REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

December 15, 2023 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cooabriel, Brazil's largest robusta coffee co-op, said on Friday that above average temperatures and drier-than-normal weather in the main growing areas in Espirito Santo state will likely have a negative impact on production.

The co-op, which has more than 7,000 associated coffee farmers, said that the dry, hot weather could cause losses ranging from 15% to 25% of next year's production in the farms in the state, Brazil's largest robusta coffee growing region.

Brazil is the world's largest producer of arabica coffee, and second only to Vietnam for robusta, largely used to make instant coffee. It has expanded production and exports of the variety in recent years.

Soil moisture in the northern part of Espirito Santo, where most of the robusta is cultivated, is currently at the lowest level for seven years according to LSEG's Agriculture Weather Dashboard.

A large part of the coffee fields are irrigated, but reservoir levels are low with several municipalities having declared a state of emergency.

Cooabriel's agronomist Perseu Fernando Perdoná said that estimates of losses could change until the harvest next year, either higher or lower depending on the weather in coming months.

Rains that could improve soil levels are forecast for next week.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.