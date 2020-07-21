US Markets

Brazil retailer Via Varejo confirms May and June sales data, prompting share volatility

Paula Arend Laier Reuters
Brazilian home appliances and electronics retailer Via Varejo SA on Tuesday confirmed strong sales figures that were disclosed on its Twitter account a day earlier and then deleted, prompting volatility in its shares.

The series of tweets showing that sales of some electronic goods had skyrocketed in May and June from a year earlier led Brazil's securities regulator CVM to open an administrative probe into the company's action.

Its shares were trading more than 1% lower at 20.19 reais on Tuesday, after earlier rising as much as 5.6% to a new record high of 22.36 reais.

In a securities filing, Via Varejo said sales of games and cameras surged 2,507% in the period. The company said TV sales jumped by 1,899%, while computer and cellphone sales jumped by 1,453% and 1,095%, respectively, among other categories.

"The (data) publication was not authorized and it is not the company's policy to disclose this type of information," Via Varejo added.

In a note to clients, Safra brokerage analyst Felipe Reboredo said the numbers were positive. Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA noted, however, that figures were already priced in on Monday.

