Brazil retailer Via Varejo confirms May and June sales data, prompting share volatility

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian home appliances and electronics retailer Via Varejo SA VVAR3.SA on Tuesday confirmed strong sales figures that were disclosed on its Twitter account a day earlier and then deleted, prompting volatility in its shares.

The series of tweets showing that sales of some electronic goods had skyrocketed in May and June from a year earlier led Brazil's securities regulator CVM to open an administrative probe into the company's action.

Its shares were trading more than 1% lower at 20.19 reais on Tuesday, after earlier rising as much as 5.6% to a new record high of 22.36 reais.

In a securities filing, Via Varejo said sales of games and cameras surged 2,507% in the period. The company said TV sales jumped by 1,899%, while computer and cellphone sales jumped by 1,453% and 1,095%, respectively, among other categories.

"The (data) publication was not authorized and it is not the company's policy to disclose this type of information," Via Varejo added.

In a note to clients, Safra brokerage analyst Felipe Reboredo said the numbers were positive. Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA noted, however, that figures were already priced in on Monday.

