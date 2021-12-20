Brazil retailer Via reprofiles debt to save cash

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via SA VIIA3.SA has agreed to extend its debt maturities, looking to save about 1.5 billion reais ($263.35 million) during 2022.

The company said in a securities filing late on Sunday it would issue 400 million reais in commercial bills to rollover debentures due on Dec. 23, while also extending 1.1 billion reais in debt originally expected to mature in July 2022.

The deal should extend Via's average debt profile by 147 days and reduce its average cost of debt by 7 basis points, the company said.

"As a result, at the end of Dec. 2021 around 78% of Via's debtness will mature in the long term, up from 40% at the end of 2020," it added.

($1 = 5.6959 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams)

