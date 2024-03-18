News & Insights

Brazil retailer Magazine Luiza swings back to profit in fourth quarter

March 18, 2024 — 07:42 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza MGLU3.SA posted a net profit of 212.2 million reais ($42.24 million) for the fourth quarter on Monday, reversing a loss from a year earlier.

The profit, compared to a 35.9 million real net loss in the same period a year earlier, comes as sales were virtually flat and on the back of nearly 111 million reais in non-recurring effects, including adjustments from past acquisitions and taxation changes.

The net profit was also helped by a 60% decrease in net financial expenses amid a lower interest rate in Brazil, improved working capital and a higher stake of its third-party platform in the company's total sales.

Net revenue fell 5.5% in the quarter year-on-year to 10.55 billion reais, below analyst expectations of 10.72 billion reais. Online sales slid 1.5%, even as its platform to sell third-party products saw a 9.9% increase, while sales from its brick and mortar stores rose 3.5%.

While net revenue fell, Magazine Luiza's margins increased, with gross margin rising 2.5 percentage points and adjusted EBITDA margin reaching its highest since 2019.

"The fourth quarter represents a turning point," Magazine Luiza said in its earnings release, highlighting higher margins and the net profit.

Magazine Luiza, which announced in January a private capital increase of 1.25 billion reais aimed at strengthen the company's capital structure, posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 756.5 million reais, up 12.3% and above analyst estimates of 714.5 million reais.

In the earnings release, Magazine Luiza also said it had made adjustments to its third-quarter earnings as it reviewed estimates of receivable funds in bonus contracts.

($1 = 5.0234 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

