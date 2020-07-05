US Markets

Brazil retailer Lojas Americanas to sell up to $1.3 bln shares, source says

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas SA has hired banks for a share offering to raise 5 billion reais to 7 billion reais ($941 million to $1.32 billion), one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas SA LAME4.SA has hired banks for a share offering to raise 5 billion reais to 7 billion reais ($941 million to $1.32 billion), one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Americanas hired the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Morgan Stanley, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Safra SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Goldman Sachs, according to the person who requested anonymity.

Financial blog Brazil Journal reported the issue earlier on Sunday. Americanas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.3143 reais)

