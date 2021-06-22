Brazil retailer GPA says Casino not selling stake

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA denied on Tuesday that parent company Casino Guichard Perrachon CASP.PA was planning to sell its stake in the company.

The statement came in response to a Tuesday evening article in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, which said that Casino had hired investment bank BR Partners BRBI11.SA to sell its stake.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by Louise Heavens)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

