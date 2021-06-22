US Markets

Brazil retailer GPA says Casino not selling stake

Gram Slattery Reuters
Brazilian food retailer GPA denied on Tuesday that parent company Casino Guichard Perrachon was planning to sell its stake in the company.

The statement came in response to a Tuesday evening article in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, which said that Casino had hired investment bank BR Partners BRBI11.SA to sell its stake.

