Brazil retailer GPA postpones store opening plans by two years

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA no longer expects to open 300 stores in the 2022-2024 period, the company said in a securities filing late on Monday, adding it decided to postpone expansion plans by two years to "optimize" its investment levels.

GPA, which is controlled by France's Casino CASP.PA, said the decision to push back plans first disclosed in September reflected its "current strategic and financial plans".

The retailer said 121 stores out of the 300 projected had been opened by September 2023 and another 11 were expected to open this quarter. The remaining 168, however, are no longer set to be opened by the end of 2024, but by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

