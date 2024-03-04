Brazil retailer GPA launches up to $202 mln primary share offer

Adds details of the share offer in paragraphs 2-6

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA on Monday launched a primary share offeringaimed at cutting its financial leverage, in a deal that could raise up to 1 billion reais ($202.2 million) based on the day's closing share price.

GPA, which is backed by French group Casino CASP.PA, said in a filing it is offering 140 million common shares, with an equal-size additional allotment.

Based on Monday's closing price at 3.6 reais, the offer could raise 504 million reais without additional allotment, and up to 1 billion reais including it.

GPA's stock fell 7.2% on Monday.

The price per share of the deal is expected to be set on March 13, according to the filing.

The resources raised will be used to financially deleverage the company, GPA said, adding that this includes the prepayment of financial contracts it hold with banks, including some of the deal's bookrunners,

Itau BBA (leader), BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan and Santander are the bookrunners.

($1 = 4.9458 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.