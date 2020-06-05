Brazil retailer Centauro raises $176 mln in follow-on offering; trading from June 8

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian sporting goods retailer Centauro has sold 30,000,000 new shares in a follow-on offering at 30 reais each, raising 900 million reais ($176 million), it said on Friday.

The securities filing confirms a Reuters report on Thursday.

The new shares will start trading on June 8.

Grupo SBF SA CNTO3.SA, as Centauro is formally known, said the amount raised in the follow-on share offering will be mostly used to finance acquisitions in line with its expansion plans, with any remaining proceedings destined to strengthen its working capital.

The investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA managed the offering.

Centauro is the second company in Brazil to conclude a share offering amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Parking lot operator Estapar ALPK3.SA listed its shares on the Sao Paulo stock exchange in May.

On Thursday, Brazilian electronics and appliances retailer Via Varejo SA VVAR3.SA announced its board had approved a primary share offering with private placement to raise up to 4 billion reais, including overallotments.

