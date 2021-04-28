Brazil retailer B2W incorporates part of Lojas Americanas assets

Rio, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian company B2W's BTOW3.SA board of directors has approved the incorporation of part of Lojas Americanas' LAME4.SA assets, the company said in a filing.

B2W has hired Brazilian brokerage firm XP Investimentos to set the price value of Lojas Americana's incorporated assets, it said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.