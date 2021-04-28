US Markets

Brazil retailer B2W incorporates part of Lojas Americanas assets

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published

Brazilian company B2W's board of directors has approved the incorporation of part of Lojas Americanas' assets, the company said in a filing.

Rio, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian company B2W's BTOW3.SA board of directors has approved the incorporation of part of Lojas Americanas' LAME4.SA assets, the company said in a filing.

B2W has hired Brazilian brokerage firm XP Investimentos to set the price value of Lojas Americana's incorporated assets, it said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular