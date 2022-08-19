Brazil retailer Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO

Updates with more details, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA on Friday chose longtime banking executive Sergio Rial to be its next chief executive, effective Jan. 1, replacing Miguel Gutierrez, who has held the post for more than two decades.

Rial, who served as CEO of lender Santander Brasil SANB11.SA for roughly 6 years, remains the bank's chairman. He has also been chairman of fuel distributor Vibra Energia VBBR3.SAsince April.

Rial was named vice-chairman of poultry producer BRF's BRFS3.SA board in March.

The move to name him CEO "reinforces the company's growth with profitability strategy," Americanas said in a securities filing.

There is no information yet on whether Rial will leave any of his other positions.

