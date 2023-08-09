Brazil retail sales up in first half but losing steam

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales ended the first half of 2023 in positive territory when compared with the previous year but saw its expansion lose steam since January as high interest rates bite Latin America's largest economy.

Sales came in stable in June versus the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, below expectations of a 0.4% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

On a yearly basis, they expanded 1.3% in the period, beating the 0.35% increase forecast by economists as sales gained ground for the ninth consecutive month when compared with 2022.

Overall, however, the scenario is not so bright as the first half expansion heavily depended on a single month, IBGE said in a report.

"The first half closes on a high much because of the growth concentrated in January, when sales rose 4.1%," research manager Cristiano Santos said. "After January, the results have been more tepid, always close to 0%."

Sales of office supplies, medicinal products, fuels and lubricants were down in June from May, according to IBGE, with their drop offset by a rise in apparel and food sales.

Worsening credit conditions amid high interest rates have been affecting the retail sector in Brazil, despite the government's move to boost social spending and inflation cooling down.

Brazil's central bank last week cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.25%, but real rates remain high.

"Consumers in Brazil overall ended the second quarter on a less terrible note, but risks remain titled to the downside, at least in the very near term," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia.

"Looking ahead, we think conditions will improve, particularly from late fourth quarter onwards, thanks mainly to lower interest rates, which will support still-resilient domestic fundamentals," he added.

