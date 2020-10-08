US Markets

Brazil retail sales up 3.4% in August, sales volume highest on record

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS LANDAU

Brazilian retail sales rose to their highest on record in August, official figures showed on Thursday, as economic activity continued to recover from the worst of the nationwide lockdown measures from earlier this year.

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose to their highest on record in August, official figures showed on Thursday, as economic activity continued to recover from the worst of the nationwide lockdown measures from earlier this year.

The 3.4% rise from July was more than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and lifted the total seasonally adjusted volume of retail sales beyond the previous all-time high of October, 2014, according to statistics agency IBGE.

Retail sales excluding autos and construction materials rose 6.1% in August compared with the same month last year, IBGE said, less than 7.0% rise economists in the Reuters poll had expected.

July's monthly increase of 5.2% was revised down slightly to 5.0%, but the fourth consecutive monthly rise in August took the seasonally-adjusted sales volume index up to its highest since the series was launched in 2000.

Five of the eight sectors covered by IBGE showed a rise in sales. Fabric, clothing and footwear rose 30.5% on the month, other personal and domestic goods rose 10.4%, and furniture and household electrical goods rose 4.6%, IBGE said.

Sales are still down 0.9% so far this year, and up only 0.5% over the past 12 months, IBGE said.

On a wider basis, including cars and building materials, retail sales rose 4.6% in August from the previous month and 3.9% from August 2019, IBGE said. Sales in the first eight months of this year, however, were still down 5.0%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular