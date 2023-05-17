News & Insights

Brazil retail sales up 0.8% in March, above estimates

May 17, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales rose 0.8% in March compared with the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, beating market consensus of a 0.8% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales also increased 3.2% on a yearly basis, coming way ahead of an expected 0.1% decrease.

