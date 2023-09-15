Brazil retail sales up 0.7% in July from previous month

Adds more details on data in paragraphs 3-7

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sales from the Brazilian retail sector grew more than expected in July when compared to the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Retail sales grew 0.7% in the period, landing above the 0.3% estimate from economists polled by Reuters.

The group made up of office, IT and communications equipment and supplies rose 11.7% in the month, as the activity is the most volatile from the sector this year, IBGE said.

"There have been some changes in the taxation of imports, which end up giving a greater momentum to the growth of this activity," said the survey manager, Cristiano Santos, in a statement.

He also highlighted sales of the supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco, which grew 0.3% in July, on the back of lower inflation pressures.

"Since the pressure on food prices has eased, demand has room to grow," he said.

In a yearly comparison, July's sales were up 2.4%, also beating economists' expectation of a 1.8% growth.

