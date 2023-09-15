News & Insights

Brazil retail sales up 0.7% in July from previous month

September 15, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales grew 0.7% in July when compared to the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, landing above the estimate from economists.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3% growth. Compared with July from the previous year, sales were up 2.4%, while economists expected 1.8%.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
