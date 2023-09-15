Brazil retail sales up 0.7% in July from previous month

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales grew 0.7% in July when compared to the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, landing above the estimate from economists.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3% growth. Compared with July from the previous year, sales were up 2.4%, while economists expected 1.8%.

