Brazil retail sales up 0.1% in April from previous month

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales rose 0.1% in April compared with the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, missing expectations of a 0.3% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

Sales also increased 0.5% on a yearly basis in the month, below an expected 0.95% rise.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.