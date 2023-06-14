News & Insights

Brazil retail sales up 0.1% in April from previous month

June 14, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales rose 0.1% in April compared with the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, missing expectations of a 0.3% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

Sales also increased 0.5% on a yearly basis in the month, below an expected 0.95% rise.

