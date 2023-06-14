Brazil retail sales up 0.1% in April driven by Easter

Adds details, quotes

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose for the second consecutive month in April driven by Easter sales, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday, but that was not enough for them to meet market expectations.

Sales increased 0.1% in the month compared with March, IBGE said in a report, boosted by supermarket shopping but still missing consensus of a 0.3% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

On a yearly basis, they increased 0.5%, also below an expected 0.95% rise.

IBGE highlighted April was the fourth consecutive month with no negative results for retail sales in Latin America's largest economy, including zero growth reported in February, with the key indicator having jumped 1.9% so far this year.

"Strong Easter sales helped hyper and supermarkets," research manager Cristiano Santos said. "After the pandemic people were buying eggs way ahead of Easter, even in January...But this year there was a return to the old pattern."

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

