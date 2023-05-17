News & Insights

Brazil retail sales smash market forecasts with 0.8% rise in March

May 17, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales smashed market estimates in March, growing more than the highest forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 0.8% in the month compared with February, largely beating consensus of a 0.8% drop in a Reuters poll of 13 economists, which had a 0.2% gain as maximum expectation.

"This monthly increase means sales have left their February stability to a result we can now consider growth," research manager Cristiano Santos said, noting the result was driven by higher sales of office supplies and pharmaceutical products.

Sales in Latin America's largest economy also increased 3.2% in March on a yearly basis, coming way ahead of an expected 0.1% decrease anddriving a 2.4% jump in the first quarterfrom the same period a year ago.

The highest response in the Reuters poll for the yearly data stood at an increase of 1.9%.

"When we look at the first three months combined, we see a 4.5% jump when compared with December of last year, when retail sales fell for the last time," Santos said, as the statistics agency revised its February figure up to 0.0% from a 0.1% drop previously reported.

