Brazil retail sales sink 6.1% in December, rise +1.2% last year -IBGE

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil slumped 6.1% in December from November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, significantly more than the 0.5% decline forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales grew 1.2% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 6.0% increase in the Reuters poll, meaning the total volume of retail sales last year rose 1.2% from the year before.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.