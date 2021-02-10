US Markets

Brazil retail sales sink 6.1% in December, rise +1.2% last year -IBGE

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS LANDAU

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil slumped 6.1% in December from November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, significantly more than the 0.5% decline forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales grew 1.2% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 6.0% increase in the Reuters poll, meaning the total volume of retail sales last year rose 1.2% from the year before.

