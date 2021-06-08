Brazil retail sales rise 1.8% in April, far more than expected

US Markets

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil rose 1.8% in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, far more than the slender 0.1% rise forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales jumped 23.8% from the same month a year earlier, also more than the expected 19.8% rise in the Reuters poll. So far this year, retail sales are up 4.5% on the January-April period last year, IBGE said.

