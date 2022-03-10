US Markets

Brazil retail sales rise 0.8% in January

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.8% in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, while a Reuters poll of economists forecast a 0.3% growth.

Sales were down 1.9% from the same month a year earlier, versus a 2.65% decline predicted by economists.

