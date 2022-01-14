Brazil retail sales rise 0.6% in November

BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.6% in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, while a Reuters poll of economists forecast a 0.2% drop.

Sales fell 4.2% from the same month a year earlier, versus a 6.5% decline projected by economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Toby Chopra)

