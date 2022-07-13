Brazil retail sales rise 0.1% in May, less than expected

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil grew more slowly than expected in May, with momentum decreasing amid persistent inflation.

The seasonally adjusted monthly increase of 0.1% in May from April was much less than the median forecast of 1.0% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales fell 0.2% compared with May last year, the government statistics agency IBGE said, versus a 2.6% increase forecast by economists.

A broader measure of retail sales, including cars and building materials, showed growth of 0.2% in May versus April and this was down 0.7% compared with May last year, IBGE said.

The performance comes amid tightening financial conditions and persistent inflation, which reached 11.89% in the 12 months through June.

The central bank has already raised interest rates to 13.25% to dampen spiking consumer prices, signaling another hike for August and predicting a slowdown in economic activity from the year's second half onwards.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jane Merriman)

