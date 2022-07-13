Brazil retail sales rise 0.1% in May, less than expected

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.1% in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, less than the 1.0% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales were down 0.2% from the same month a year earlier, versus a 2.60% increase predicted by economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

