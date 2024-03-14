Brazil retail sales grow well above estimates in January

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales volume grew 2.5% in January from the previous month, topping estimates after a weak end for 2023, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The increase marks the highest in one year for the retail sector of Latin America's largest economy, also coming well above the 0.20% estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

The data showed higher growth for sectors that had seen a large drop at the end of last year, such as the textiles, footwear and clothing segment, which saw its sales grow 8.5% in January, a sharp increase after falling by 6.9% in December, according to IBGE.

Despite the good monthly performance, the apparel sector is "still far from recovering from the losses of the pandemic," said the survey manager, Cristiano Santos, adding it is 19.3% below the level registered in February, 2020.

From the same month a year earlier, sales grew 4.1% from the year-earlier period BRRSLY=ECI, also well above expectations for a 1.30% increase.

