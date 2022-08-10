US Markets

Brazil retail sales fall more than expected in June

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazil's retail sales fell more than expected in June, marking the second monthly decline in a row, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales fell more than expected in June, marking the second monthly decline in a row, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Sales were down 1.4% in June from May, a sharper decline than the 1.0% decrease expected in a Reuters poll of economists. From the previous year, sales recorded a 0.3% decrease, whileeconomists had expected them to be flat.

During the first half of 2022, however, sales went up by 1.4% compared to the same period last year, the agency said.

Seven of the eight activities surveyed have shrunk in June, led by textiles, clothing and footwear, which fell 5.4%.

The only activity that grew compared to the previous month was pharmaceutical products, up 1.3%

Research manager Cristiano Santos said the increase reflects a rise in drug prices. "This is a type of product that, most of the time, you cannot replace," he added.

