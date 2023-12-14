News & Insights

Brazil retail sales fall in October, adding to signs of economic slowdown

December 14, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil slipped in October on a month-on-basis, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday, adding to a batch of recent figures that point to a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

The fresh figures come a day after IBGE data showed that Brazil's service sector, which accounts for roughly 70% of economic activity, unexpectedly fell in October. Industrial output data for the month also came in below market forecasts.

The bank kicked off an easing cycle in August after holding its benchmark rate at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year to tame high inflation, following 1,175 basis points of hikes.

"It's now up to central banks to work on fine-tuning to prevent this slowdown from turning into a recession."

