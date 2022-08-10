US Markets

Brazil retail sales fall 1.4% in June, says stats agency

Brazil's retail sales fell 1.4% in June from May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, a sharper decline than the 1.0% decrease expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales were down 0.3% from the same month a year earlier. Economists had expected them to be flat.

