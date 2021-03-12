Brazil retail sales fall 0.2% in January vs December - IBGE

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.2% in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, less than the 0.3% decline forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales fell 0.3% from the same period a year earlier, compared to expectations for a 0.25% decline in the Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Edmund Blair)

