US Markets

Brazil retail sales fall 0.2% in January vs December - IBGE

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.2% in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, less than the 0.3% decline forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.2% in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, less than the 0.3% decline forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales fell 0.3% from the same period a year earlier, compared to expectations for a 0.25% decline in the Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular