US Markets

Brazil retail sales drop 0.6% in November from October

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 11, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Camila Moreira and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.6% in November from October BRRSL=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected a drop of 0.3%.

On a yearly basis BRRSLY=ECI, retail sales in Latin America's largest economy were up 1.5% in November, missing market expectations of a 1.9% rise.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.