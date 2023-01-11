Brazil retail sales drop 0.6% in November from October

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.6% in November from October BRRSL=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected a drop of 0.3%.

On a yearly basis BRRSLY=ECI, retail sales in Latin America's largest economy were up 1.5% in November, missing market expectations of a 1.9% rise.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.