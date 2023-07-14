Brazil retail sales down 1.0% in May from previous month

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales fell 1.0% in May compared with the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Firday, missing expectations of a 0.0% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

Sales also decreased 1.0% on a yearly basis in the month, below an expected 1.95% rise.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Luana Benedito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

