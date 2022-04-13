Brazil retail sales beat forecasts with 1.1% rise in February

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil in February rose 1.1% from January, official figures showed on Wednesday, far above market expectations and spread among several surveyed activities.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected month-on-month growth of just 0.1%.

It was the second straight increase recorded by the sector after a 2.1% rise in January, government statistics agency IBGE said, revising it up from the 0.8% gain that was first reported.

Sales grew in six of the eight categories surveyed, with the biggest impacts coming from fuels and lubricants (+5.3%), furniture and appliances (+2.3%), and fabrics, apparel and footwear (+2.1%).

On a wider basis, including cars and building materials, retail sales in February grew 2% from January, IBGE said.

Increased mobility on the back of receding COVID infections and an easing of supply bottlenecks affecting the auto sector pushed the numbers, Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a client note.

But he stressed that high inflation, tighter domestic financial conditions and soft consumer and business confidence, among other factors, are expected to pose challenges in the coming months.

Sales were up 1.3% from the same month a year earlier, also beating a 1.1% decline predicted by economists.

The sector is now 1.2% above its pre-pandemic level and 4.9% below its peak reached in October 2020.

According to IBGE, sales in the 12-month period accelerated to 1.7% in February from 1.3% in January.

The latest activity indicators have shown mixed results, underscoring the challenges for the Brazilian economy amid an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening to tame double-digit inflation.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by David Goodman, Gareth Jones and Mike Harrison)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.