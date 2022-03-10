Brazil retail sales beat expectations to mark best January in 3 years

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil grew the most for the month of January since 2019, beating market expectations in spite of challenges for a sector that has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic amid high inflation and borrowing costs.

The seasonally adjusted monthly growth of 0.8% in January from December was higher than the median forecast of a 0.3% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

Government statistics agency IBGE said month-on-month sales were up in only three of the eight categories surveyed in January, led by "other products of personal and domestic use" with a 9.4% rise, and "pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery products" with a 3.8% increase.

On a year-on-year basis, the 1.9% decline recorded in January was smaller than the 2.65% fall forecast in the Reuters poll.

In the 12-month period ended in January, retail sales rose 1.3%, still 1% below the pre-pandemic level from February 2020.

On a wider basis, including cars and building materials, retail sales in January fell 0.3% from December, IBGE said.

Brazil has been grappling with double-digit inflation and pressure is expected to rise in the wake of higher commodity and food prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts have estimated that interest rates could remain high for longer amid the central bank's aggressive monetary tightening cycle to battle inflation, further weighing on consumption and investments in Latin America's largest economy.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

